Virginia Tech Completes First Study On Concussions In Young Footballers

BLACKSBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – After five years, Virginia Tech researchers have completed the first published study on the risks and effects of concussions in young footballers.

While the scientific and sports communities are overflowing with discussions on concussions in adult athletes, this new research project is a pioneer in the study of young athletes.

Researchers from Virginia Tech, Brown University and Wake Forest University have spent the past five years studying the risk of concussions in children aged 9 to 14.

“The great thing we have found is that young people, children and sports have a much lower tolerance for impact on the head than adults,” said Stefan Duma, professor of engineering at Virginia Tech. “We have always thought about it, but this is the first time that we actually have real data to prove it.”

According to the data, the tolerance rate for head accelerations in young athletes is about 40% lower than in adult athletes. However, the researchers say the data also reveal a relatively low risk of concussions in young athletes.

“They’re very small, they don’t run very fast, the impacts are very small compared to high school and college,” says Duma.

However, the researchers say these data can apply to any high-impact environment, which can lead to changes in safety rules or designs of protective equipment among young players in sports other than football.

Parents of athletes can even view safety ratings of Virginia Tech helmets for youth football as well as other sports such as hockey or baseball.

