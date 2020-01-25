Virginia Tech at Boston College

Records: Virginia Tech 14-5, 5-3 ACC; BC 9-10, 3-5

Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 77-66 at home on January 5, 2019.

Estimated Virginia Tech Appetizers: F Landers Nolley II (18.0 ppg), F PJ Horne (8.1 ppg), G Jalen Cone (8.2 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.9 ppg, 6.3 apg), G Tyrece Radford ( 8.4 ppg).

BC probable appetizers: F Jairus Hamilton (9.3 ppg), F Steffon Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg), F CJ Felder (6.3 ppg), G Jay Heath (12.1 ppg), G Derryck Thornton (12 , 8 ppg).

Remarks: Tech has beaten the Eagles five times in a row, three of them in BC. … The Eagles have lost four games in a row since Virginia. The skid included one-sided losses for Georgia Tech (71-52 at home), Syracuse (76-50 on the go) and Wake Forest (80-62 on the go). But the Eagles played better on Wednesday, falling 74-72 to Ryan Murphy’s basket in Pittsburgh, four seconds before the end. … BC had fewer than five fellows in the Wake defeat last weekend, but three of them were back on Wednesday. Six-foot 11 striker Nik Popovic (11.8 ppg), who missed nine games in a row with a back injury, scored 12 points from the bench on Wednesday. Mitchell, who missed the wake game with a virus infection, also scored 12 points on Wednesday. Julian Rishwain (5.1 ppg), who missed the wake game with a leg injury, was six points behind on Wednesday. … BC Guard Jared Hamilton (8.8 ppg) had to pause in the last two games due to an ankle injury. … BC’s Wynston Tabbs had to take a break from knee surgery this season. … BC occupies 14th place in the ACC rating (64.4 ppg), most recently in percent of the field goal (40.1%) and 12th place in percent of the 3-point field goal (29.3%). But the Eagles shot 48.1% from the field and 41.7% from the 3-point range on Wednesday. … The Tech Jonathon Kabongo, which has not played this season due to a hip injury, will not be used this season.