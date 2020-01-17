Virginia Supreme Court Has Not Ruled On Maintaining Gun Ban Before Weapons Gathering In Richmond

RICHMOND, Go. (WRIC) – The temporary firearms ban in Capitol Square before Monday’s lobby day remains in effect after a Richmond circuit court judge confirmed Governor Ralph Northam’s decree the following Thursday a request for an injunction gun rights groups.

Currently, the Virginia Supreme Court has yet to schedule a hearing for an appeal by gun rights advocates, including the Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America, aimed at blocking the arms ban. With the courts closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays, legal experts say it is within the jurisdiction of the courts to decide not to hear the appeal.

The VCDL and Gun Owners of America filed their appeal Thursday evening, arguing that the circuit court judge had erred in rejecting their request to overturn Northam’s temporary firearms ban on Capitol grounds. Their lawyer said the judge had ignored a Virginia code that prohibits the governor from using an emergency declaration to ban guns.

FridayAttorney General Mark Herring has urged the Virginia Supreme Court to help prevent the tragic violence and to reject any effort to overturn Northam’s decree. Herring pointed to credible threats noted by the governor earlier this week.

“There have been individuals on Capitol Square who have been on surveillance watching our entry and exit points,” Northam said at a press conference on Wednesday when he announced the arms ban.

Colonel Gary Settle, Virginia police superintendent, said their information supported Northam’s allegations of security threats.

“The potential threats associated with the particular event worry us as a unified command and strengthen our consciousness,” said Settle.

Despite the court’s closure, the Virginia Supreme Court may still decide to hold an emergency hearing Friday evening.

