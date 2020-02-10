Virginia school buses get cameras to cite illegal delivery

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (AP) – A school district in Virginia will install cameras on all buses this week to catch drivers who illegally drive past the vehicles while stopping to get students in and out.

The Virginian pilot reports that violators found to have passed a stopped school bus are fined $ 250 or faced with ruthless driving. The newspaper says that just over half of every quote will go to the Chesapeake Public Schools. According to the district, 14 cameras will be installed in each of the 583 buses, all of which should be operational by March.

According to the district, indoor and rear cameras are also installed to monitor student safety.

