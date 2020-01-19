Virginia rally: Trump tweets support to pro-gun activists before meeting

Donald Trump has defended pro-weapon activists and has attacked Virginia Democrats for efforts to pass gun control laws before a demonstration that neo-Nazi groups and white supremacist extremists are expected to attend.

Authorities in Richmond, the capital of Virginia, have warned of “credible threats of violence” amid fears that a pro-weapon demonstration, which has been announced as a peaceful event to defend the rights of the Second Amendment, could become a repetition of the violent demonstration of Charlottesville that saw three deaths in 2017

“His second amendment is under a very serious attack on the Great Commonwealth of Virginia,” Trump tweeted, referring to the constitutional right of Americans to maintain and carry firearms.

“That’s what happens when you vote for the Democrats, they will take your weapons.”

On Wednesday, the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, declared a state of emergency before Monday’s event and warned law enforcement agencies that they had seen evidence of “extremist rhetoric” similar to what was seen before the rally. Charlottesville

1/15

Mary Grace, from Durham, North Carolina, walks through the downtown mall on August 11, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Charlottesville has been declared in a state of emergency by the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, while the city is preparing for the first anniversary of the deadly clash between white supremacist forces and protesters against the possible elimination of the Confederate statues of Robert E. Lee and Jackson. A “Unite the Right” meeting is planned with some of the same groups tomorrow in Washington, DC.

Getty

2/15

Chris Jessee (R) delivers banners to people visiting downtown Charlottesville while the city celebrates the anniversary of last year’s Unite the Right demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. UU., August 11, 2018. On August 12, 2017, a bloody confrontation between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville left three people dead and dozens injured.

Getty

3/15

A member of the Virginia State Police waits outside the park where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is located on August 11, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Charlottesville has been declared in a state of emergency by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as the city prepares for the first anniversary of a deadly clash between white supremacist forces and protesters against the possible elimination of Confederate statues of Robert E. Lee and Jackson A “Unite the Right” meeting is planned with some of the same groups for tomorrow in Washington, DC

Reuters

15/4

A woman shows a shirt before the first anniversary of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. UU., August 10, 2018.

Reuters

5/15

Next to the statue of the Confederate General of the Civil War Robert E. Lee, a sign that says “Force, which was torn down at the request of police officers, hangs before the first anniversary of the Charlottesville protests” Unite the Right “in Charlottesville in 2017., Virginia, USA, August 10, 2018.

Reuters

6/15

Police arrive before the first anniversary of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. UU., August 10, 2018.

Reuters

7/15

A vendor shows products at the mall while the State Police closes the city center in anticipation of the anniversary of the Unite the Right demonstration last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 11, 2018. The Governor has declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville

AP

8/15

A police bicycle patrol takes a break in the city center in anticipation of the anniversary of the Unite the Right demonstration last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 11, 2018. State and local authorities framed the largest Weekend security as a necessary precaution. .

AP

9/15

State police arrest a local resident, John Miska, in the closed area of ​​downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Miska bought razor blades, which are prohibited items, at a downtown pharmacy. On the anniversary of the violence of white supremacy, state and local authorities framed the greatest security of the weekend as a necessary precaution.

AP

10/15

State police escort local resident, John Miska, with a red hat, after he was arrested in the closed area of ​​downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Miska bought razors, which are prohibited items, In a pharmacy downtown. . On the anniversary of the violence of white supremacy, state and local authorities framed the greatest security of the weekend as a necessary precaution.

AP

11/15

A group of anti-fascist protesters march downtown in anticipation of last year’s Unite the Right demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

AP

12/15

A group of anti-fascist protesters march downtown in anticipation of the anniversary of the Unite the Right demonstration last year in Charlottesville, Virginia.

AP

13/15

People receive first aid after a car accident ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA, on August 12, 2017.

A vehicle crashed into a crowd of people on Saturday at a rally in Virginia where violence broke out between white nationalist protesters and counter-demonstrators, witnesses said, causing an unclear number of injuries.

AFP / Getty

14/15

Members of the far-right demonstration at Lee Park in Charlottesville, VA, on Saturday, August 12, 2017

White Nationalist Demonstration ‘Unite the Right’, Charlottesville, USA UU.

Rex

15/15

A counter protester who was hit with a stick by a member of the alternative right covered in blood on his face at Lee Park in Charlottesville,

Rex

The state of emergency has temporarily banned firearms and other weapons on the grounds of the Capitol, where the demonstration will take place.

Three suspected members of a neo-Nazi hate group were arrested in Maryland on Thursday for reports that they planned to bring firearms to the event, according to the FBI.

Despite concerns about possible violence, the Virginia Senate passed bills Thursday night to demand background checks on all firearms sales, limit purchases of firearms to one per month and restore the right of local governments to ban weapons in public buildings and other places.

Weapons legislation comes after the Democrats took full control of the state legislature for the first time in a generation in November, when candidates turned the approval of stronger gun control laws into a central theme of their campaign.

On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court denied a request to block the state of emergency and kept the firearms ban in effect.

Northam welcomed the ruling, which said it was the “right decision.”

“I took this measure to protect the Virginians from credible threats of violence,” said the governor.

“These threats are real, as evidenced by reports of neo-Nazis arrested this morning after discussing plans to go to Richmond with guns.”

He added: “I will continue to do everything in my power to keep the Virginians safe.”

Gun control activists have reported an increasing number of death threats online due to the momentum of legislation before the demonstration.

The mother of Heather Heyer, the civil rights activist who was killed while protesting against the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, told The Independent that she is concerned about an “incitement to violence” before the event in Richmond.

“I think everyone should take a moment and breathe, but I think we have already passed that point,” said Susan Bro.

“For anyone planning violence: stay away from Richmond,” he added.

The Virginia legislature is expected to pass more gun control laws, including universal background checks, a ban on assault rifles and “red flag” laws that would allow courts and local police to remove weapons from people who consider themselves a risk to communities.

Supporters have said that these laws would help decrease the number of deaths from armed violence each year.

However, gun rights activists have argued that the legislation goes against the constitutional right to own firearms.

In 2017, Trump was widely criticized for initially saying that there were “good people on both sides” in the clashes in Charlottesville, which saw neo-Nazis and white supremacists fighting civil rights groups and anti-fascist activists.

