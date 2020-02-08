Virginia man indicted for cruelty to animals after dog fatally stabbed

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 12:24 PM EST

/ Updated: February 8, 2020 / 12:24 EST

(Photo: Courtesy of the Sheriff’s Office in Washington County)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – An Abingdon man has been charged with cruelty to animals related to the stabbing death of a dog in November 2019.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports that “Smokey” – a Bluetick Coonhound hunting dog – was found tied to his owner’s property on Old Mill Road in Glade Spring on November 18, 2019. Authorities report that the dog’s injuries were in line with stab wounds to his head and eye.

Smokey was brought to the VCA Highlands Animal Hospital in Abingdon, but died later that night and was taken to the Virginia Tech Animal Laboratory Services for an autopsy, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

After a long investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Control and Criminal Investigations department, Sheriff Blake Andis announced on Friday February 7 that 47-year-old Larry Gene Harless Jr. from Macedonia Road, Abingdon was charged Crimes of cruelty to animals were documented.

According to the records of the Virginia Court, Harless’s animal cruelty hearing will take place on April 1 at the Washington County General District Court. However, according to the authorities, Harless is already being held on bail in Southwest Virginia regional prison for unrelated drug accusations.

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.