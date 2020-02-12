Virginia lawmakers reflect on success and prioritize midway through the GA session

RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) – Legislators reflect on success and set new priorities in the middle of this year’s General Assembly.

While the Virginia Democratic majority is working to cross the finish line for several progressive measures, the Republicans are looking for ways to pump the breaks.

“We started this year with an agenda that is bolder and more forward-looking than ever,” said Governor Ralph Northam in a statement. “I am encouraged by the progress we have made.”

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives minority leader Todd Gilbert (R-15) fought to find the silver lining in a legislative period that has been dominated by democratic victories.

“It was very difficult to watch the erosion of things we wanted to protect,” said Gilbert. “Our big advantage is how much more expensive it will be to live, work, and start a family in Virginia when all the laws that Democrats are pushing forward eventually become law.”

One of Gilbert’s biggest concerns is the impact of raising the minimum wage on small businesses, especially in low-income areas of the state.

Republican caucus chairwoman Kathy Byron (R-22) warned of possible cost increases for everyday citizens. She said a bill to legalize collective bargaining for public employees, a policy promoted by teachers across the state, could lead to an increase in property taxes. She also raised concerns about rising transportation costs and referred to a suggestion from the house to increase gasoline prices by 12 cents per gallon.

Byron also argues that the cost of democratic measures to improve energy efficiency standards and expand renewable energy sources is passed on to consumers.

“One area that you will feel more than anything else is included in your electricity bill,” said Byron. “Some of the initial estimates are at least $ 25 more per month and do not include many of the initiatives that have not yet been calculated.”

Charniele Herring, head of the house majority (D-46), described Byron’s comments on collective bargaining as “speculative” and her criticism of energy policy as “short-sighted”.

“We are in a climate crisis and I think voters have seen and believed that we can create new technologies but at the same time create jobs and use different forms of energy,” she said.

Herring said she was very proud of the progress that Democrats have made in raising the minimum wage, arms control and reform of the criminal justice system.

“As with actual innocence, make sure that innocent people sitting in our prisons have a fair shot to petition the court,” Herring said. “Marijuana decriminalization and a legalization study. This is a significant movement here in Virginia. ”

When attention was drawn to the budget in the second half of the session, Governor Northam pointed out what he called “groundbreaking funding proposals to improve education at all levels of the state.”

Governor Northam’s statement continued:

“Together we are expanding and strengthening our first-class education system. I have proposed groundbreaking funding to improve access to early childhood education, support K-12 students and teachers, and help low-income community college students gain the necessary vocational training skills. I am pleased that the General Assembly has also put forward our proposals to protect borrowers from student loans and to extend government tuition to undocumented students.

We’re building a fairer and more inclusive Virginia. I applaud the General Assembly for taking steps to remove obstacles to women’s health care, protect LGBTQ Virginians from discrimination, and give municipalities authority over the monuments in their communities.

We make health care affordable for families across Virginia. And after countless lives have been lost due to gun violence, we are finally pushing ahead with constitutional, sensible weapon security legislation to ensure the security of the Virginians.

Although I am encouraged by our progress, we still have important work to do. We need to take steps to keep our economy strong, including raising the minimum wage, helping workers and businesses in Virginia, and increasing our dependence on clean energy. We must continue to work together to invest in our transport infrastructure and save lives on our roads. And we need to set up a budget that gives priority to all students, extends access to affordable housing, and protects our valuable natural resources.

The Virginians sent us here to do this work. Let’s do it. “

Governor Ralph Northam

