Virginia lawmakers are taking new steps to get rid of holidays dedicated to affiliated generals

The Virginia legislature went further in the direction of freeing the state from a holiday dedicated to two white men who historically represent the southern confederation and consequently the slavery of the black people.

On Thursday, the state house passed HB 108, a bill that wants to abolish the Lee-Jackson day, traditionally observed on January 17, as a holiday in Virginia. Instead, Election Day would become a national holiday that is honored on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November.

The state Senate of Virginia passed a bill on January 21 that is related to the house measure. Both legislative chambers are majority democrat.

“I don’t think there is any secret that it is in honor of two people who have fought to extend slavery, which is not a proud aspect of Virginia history,” said Graham Norton Government in comments on the bill last month, according to WAMU in Washington D.C.

Both Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson are known today for their military role in pushing the most daring affair of the Southern state – slavery. Jackson died of pneumonia in 1863 after being accidentally shot at by his own troops. Lee surrendered to Union in 1865 with his 28,000 troops in Appomatox, Va Gene. Ulysses S. Grant, ending with the civil war.

The roots of the holiday go back more than a century. In 1890, the Virginia General Assembly voted to designate a vacation in honor of Lee, and then in 1904 the room chose to add Jackson, making it Lee-Jackson Day.

Fast forward to 1984, the Virginia legislator agrees to approve the combination of that holiday with the federal holiday celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to create a Lee-Jackson-King Day. Criticism immediately arose about the sensitivity and intelligence of a day commemorating the killed champion of civil rights together with two white men who fought to continue the establishment of slavery.

In 2000, reason then prevailedGovernment Jim Gilmore suggested separating the two days and celebrating King’s holiday on the third Monday in January and Lee-Jackson Day would be moved to the Friday before.

Since that time, Lee-Jackson Day has declined in popularity. Several areas have chosen not to celebrate at all, including the provinces of Fairfax, Arlington and Loudoun and also the cities of Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and the capital of Richmond, WAMU reported.

However, some congregations have continued the tradition and the state government buildings in Virginia remain closed that day.

Yet there have been voices who have protested loudly against the existence of the holiday. Last year, Lt. Justin Fairfax government, who is African-American, was the only dissenter during a celebration of the senate state of Lee’s birthday.

“I believe there are certain people in history that we have to honor in the Senate that way. . . and I don’t believe he’s one of them, “Fairfax told The Washington Post at the time. “I think it is very divided to do what was done there, especially in light of the history that we now commemorate – 400 years ago that the first enslaved Africans came to the Commonwealth of Virginia and that this year was harmful to many people. ”

.