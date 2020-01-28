Virginia hemp growers feel optimistic despite volatile market

DANVILLE, Virginia (WFXR) – Josh Ludgate, co-owner of Natural Bridge Farm, plans to open a plant in south Boston this summer that will turn his hemp into CBD oil.

“What we are trying to accomplish here is to put Virginia on the map to be a leader in implementing this plan,” he said.

He plans to create about 30 jobs in Southside, using Virginia’s most recent commercial crop.

“It’s between five and up to 20 times what they would typically do on an acre of, from soybean to corn to tobacco.”

Since hemp is now legal in Virginia, the Commonwealth sees the industry as a growing market, especially since other crops like tobacco are in decline.

In Danville on Tuesday, Ludgate was one of more than 100 workers in the hemp industry who attended an exhibit organized by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. It was the first of what the institutes plan to be an annual event to bring together producers and processors of hemp.

For many, the goal was to make contacts and help each other in the new and volatile market.

Rebecca Hobden is the CEO of East Coatst Cannalytics, a hemp testing laboratory. She says she saw hundreds of farmers register to be allowed to grow hemp.

“Especially in this area of ​​Southside Virginia,” she said, “to the border around Danville where we are now, people are going back to their land and starting to plant things that are of great value.”

But these benefits are not yet visible in Southside. Many at the expo say that last year’s market was inundated with hemp, but demand has not kept up.

“Yes, we have had problems with our harvest,” said Mike Brennan of Horizon Hemp and Agriculture, “when it comes to falling market prices, but whatever happens will do it, it will fluctuate So we’re going to stay there. “

From oils to dog treats, these producers see a great potential market for their products, if consumers learn more about what is available.

“With consumer education,” said Derek Wall with Buffalo Hemp Company, “with more research on the plant and its benefits, I think the more this industry will grow and stabilize, then the producers will do the job.” money they expect. “