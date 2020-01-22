Virginia Democrats Set aside Proposed Measures To Relax Firearm Restrictions

Senate also votes to advance “red flag” gun law

by: Dean Mirshahi

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 10:18 PM EST / Updated: Jan 21, 2020 / 10:21 PM EST

RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) – A Virginia House subcommittee overseeing the gun bill has decided to table nearly a dozen measures introduced by Republican lawmakers.

The Virginia House Public Safety Committee’s democratically controlled firearms subcommittee adjourned Tuesday after voting to defeat 11 bills that would ease restrictions on gun rights in Virginia.

John J. McGuire III (R-Goochland), three bills set aside have been tabled. including Bill 161, which would have allowed gun owners to carry a concealed handgun without a license if they had been otherwise eligible.

The panel also rejected multiple invoices this would have allowed Virginians to bring firearms to places of worship.

The decision to table the measures comes a day after 22,000 people converged on Place du Capitole for a pro-arms rally. Despite concerns over possible security threats, Lobby Day rally ended peacefully and clean.

A measure that would allow authorities to take firearms from owners who are considered dangerous or who pose a risk to themselves or others crossed an obstacle Tuesday in the Virginia Senate. Legislators approved the “red flag” law, Senate Bill 240, with amendments and a final vote is expected Wednesday in the Senate.

