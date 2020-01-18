by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 / 6:34 PM EST / Updated: Jan 17, 2020 / 6:34 PM EST

The Virginia State Capitol building is surrounded by fencing on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia, in preparation for Monday’s rally by gun rights advocates. Gun rights groups ask a judge to block the governor’s ban on guns during a massive pro-gun rally next week. Governor Ralph Northam announced a state of emergency on Wednesday (January 15th) and banned all weapons from the Capitol rally. (Dean Hoffmeyer / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

(WFXR) – The Virginia Citizens Defense League organized transportation from across the Commonwealth to Richmond for the lobby day gun gathering.

The following buses will depart from all of southwest Virginia on Monday, January 20 for the Richmond rally:

Appomattox:

Stephanie Miller Moir chartered a bus from the Appomattox Farmer’s Bank at 169 Old Courthouse Road at 6 a.m. Register here.

Bedford:

A bus chartered by Stephanie Miller Moir must leave the tractor refueling station at 1128 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Bedford at 5 a.m. Register here.

Christiansburg:

A bus will depart from 2005 Roanoke Street in Christiansburg at 4:15 am and should arrive in Richmond at 8:00 am and return at 2:00 pm.

Seats cost $ 40 per person and can be reserved by calling Al Smith at (540) 230-6221.

Danville:

The Pittsylvania County Republican Committee organized the departure of a bus from the White Oak Worship Center at 8465 US-29 in Blairs.

The bus will leave for Richmond at 5 a.m. and return to Danville at 2 p.m. Those interested in driving should follow this link and be prepared to pay $ 35 per seat.

Drape:

New River Sports charters a bus that will depart from 3376 Kirby Road (Frontage Road) in Draper at 3:30 a.m.

Runners will be charged $ 50 each and will need to call (540) 980-1133 or email nrsportsva@gmail.com if interested.

Dublin:

A bus will depart from the New River Valley Exhibition Center on Route 100 at 3:50 a.m. and should return to Dublin around 6:00 p.m.

Seats cost $ 40 per person and can be reserved by calling Al Smith at (540) 230-6221.

Lynchburg:

SafeSide Tactical organized the departure of a bus from 2309 Mayflower Drive to Lynchburg at 5 a.m. For a cost of $ 35 each, runners who reserve a place on this link will also receive a free t-shirt and “not to break” coupons from regional retailers.

There will also be a bus leaving the Sam’s Club at 3912 Wards Road at 5:30 am for a charge of $ 35, courtesy of Stephanie Miller Moir. Register here.

Roanoke:

Before picking up passengers from Lynchburg, the SafeSide Tactical bus will also pick up passengers at 1201 Shenandoah Avenue NW in Roanoke at 4:30 a.m.

There will also be three buses departing from Roanoke Park and Ride at Route 1150 (Edgebrook Road) and Route 1128 (Mountain Heights Drive) at 4:30 am. Buses will depart from Richmond at 2:00 pm. and riders can reserve seats here.

Rocky Mount:

A bus must depart from Rocky Mount Park and Ride at 395 Old Franklin Turnpike at 4 a.m. and depart from Richmond at 2 p.m. Tickets can be booked here.

For a complete list of buses heading to Richmond for Lobby Day on Monday January 20, follow this link.

