Virginia aims to decriminalize marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia is on the way to decriminalize marijuana ownership.

The State House passed a decriminalization law on Monday that was supported by both parties. The state senate is expected to adopt its own version shortly. Governor Ralph Northam has signaled his support for the measure.

If passed, the law would remove the criminal complaint about possession of marijuana and replace it with minor fines.

Proponents have argued that the measure is partially necessary because African Americans are disproportionately charged with drug crimes. A measure to legalize marijuana failed earlier this year.

LAST STORIES:

Hokies All Access Minute (February 10, 2020)

United States Supreme Court to appeal Louisiana abortion law

Hokie sprinters are getting stronger for Tech’s athletics

MP Ben Cline will host Lexington City Hall next week

Fraudsters pretend to be Blacksburg police and tell the residents that they missed the court

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.