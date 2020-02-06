Virat Kohli remains India’s most valuable celebrity

In the study entitled Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019: “New is Gold.” The 31-year-old Indian skipper, who ranks India’s most powerful celebrities based on brand values ​​from his advocacy contracts, was ahead of many Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Akshay Kumar ranks second in the list when it comes to brand advertising with a brand value of USD 104.5 million and growth of 55.3 percent.

The celebrated Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika ranked third with a brand value of $ 93.5 million each. Deepika maintained her most valuable female celebrity status for the second year in a row, while Ranveer rose to a position and now took the same position as his wife.

The other athletes in the list are all cricket players with M.S. Dhoni was 9th with $ 41.2 million, Sachin Tendulkar with 15th, and Rohit Sharma with 20th.

Kohli is currently leading Team India in New Zealand in the ODI series with three games. India had won the fifth game of the T20I series 5-0 and would now make a comeback in the ODI series after losing the first game on Wednesday.