“It helped us narrow down a strong team like New Zealand to such a low total,” added Kohli.

Beating first, New Zealand could only manage 132 for the loss of five wickets. Kohli estimated that the total was below normal and that his team had also started slowly, mainly due to the low goal. “I think the field was good enough for a score of 160 in the first innings,” he said.

It was an 86 point stand between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer for the third wicket which erased any advantage that New Zealand had gained from the first layoffs of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but the Indian skipper felt that India had won the match with their efforts. with the ball and on the field.

“We got a better understanding of the angles of the pitch, how the pitch played, how the New Zealand drummers were approaching. We had to make some changes and I had to think as a captain. I think Ravindra Jadeja was exceptional, again Chahal was a banker. Jasprit Bumrah was amazing too. I think we supported him on the pitch. The surface has gotten a little hung up. When you have a full performance like that it helps, “said the skipper.

.