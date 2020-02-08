Virat Kohli after the humble series loss against NZ

The T20 World Championship will be held in Australia from October, and the Indian team doesn’t play many ODIs this year.

After the ongoing series against New Zealand, India will play South Africa in a three game ODI series, which will be the last in 2020.

The international teams are also fighting hard for points for the World Cup, which will be decided by June 2021.

The Indian skipper said that despite his defeat, he also had some positive results from the lost series and that he could change the game against XI for the third game.

“This was a game where we could take the risk and capitalize. We didn’t know that Saini could handle the bat so well. We want the boys to figure it out themselves. We could definitely consider changes, we have nothing to lose now. ” “

The man of the game, Kyle Jamieson, who scored 11 important 25 runs and scored two goals in hitting 11th place, was overwhelmed by the win.

“It’s a bit high at the moment. It’s still sinking. The game has evaporated. It was pretty easy: we were just trying to make it through 50 overs. We were just trying to stay with Ross (Taylor).” he said.