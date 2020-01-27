Viral Videos Show Little Girl with Cerebral Palsy Learning to Walk - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WSVN) – A video showing a little girl walking makes hearts melt on the internet.

Shanell Jones posted two videos on Facebook. The first video she said was taken on January 10, 2019 shows her daughter Kinley, who has cerebral palsy and takes a few steps while wearing a device to assist her.

The second video, which Jones said, was recorded almost a year later on January 4, 2020, and shows Kinley now walking unaided.

“I can’t stop crying tears of joy for my precious princess,” wrote Jones.

“No matter how many people told me about good wheelchairs and why you don’t push them instead of” carrying “them hard, I just knew that God was pushing them to exceed expectations,” added Jones.

According to Fox 13, Kinley was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy at the age of 2. Jones said the diagnosis was a surprise, but she noticed that her daughter did not develop as quickly as other children her age.

In addition to thanking God, Jones also thanked her daughter for occupational therapy and physiotherapy.

“All therapy sessions and visits to Chapel Hill were worth it,” Jones said on Facebook.

In her post, Jones also thanked Tommy Hilfiger for the customizable clothing that Kinley used to learn how to dress and undress.

“Never say never that you never know what this new year will bring for you and yours,” Jones wrote when she finished her job.

