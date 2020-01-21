Viral Tweet Shows paperback torn in half

Picture: Getty

Spitting out a setting based on a viral tweet that may have been developed to generate discourse means willingly playing with myself. But the heart (and the mind) want what it wants, so I think it is necessary to clear up some ambiguities about the viral tweet in question: a man named Alex Christofi tweeted about the perhaps barbaric one in the early hours of Tuesday morning Practice cutting large, honking paperbacks in half to simplify use and improve portability.

As a woman who loves books and accidentally tears them up, I don’t feel valuable in terms of the state of the physical object. A friend of mine borrowed a galley from Jenny Zhang’s The Sour Heart and wrote me a photo from the back, which I had used both as a grocery list and as a place to wipe my lipstick. Maybe I just went through an episode, but really, those tracks. For me, this treatment does not show a lack of respect for the book as a material object, but a general inability to be flexible with your own reading habits and thoughts. If you want to read Infinite Jest or Doorstopper Dostoyevsky’s biography, be my guest. But if you want to read one of these important works in general, why not reserve them for home?

A subway book is what this man needs: something smaller, more portable and easier to carry. Reading in the subway is uncomfortable for many reasons: A man presses on the arm every time the train stops or starts. there might be a rat on the train; You keep looking at your cell phone. To immerse yourself fully in the thick prose of David Foster Wallace is a task that requires total concentration, which one usually does not have on the way to or from the office. The obvious solution is a subway book – something physically small, light and light that is easy to store. Gone with the wind is a bad subway book because it is both too big and terribly racist. All hardcover is a no; Try any paperback that requires your undivided attention and both hands. Maybe a nice collection of short stories. A novel that is adjacent to a “beach read” and doesn’t require all of your emotional and intellectual investment, so you can put your brain on hold for 25 minutes to have fun.