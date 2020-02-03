Viral Love: Chinese girl marries Mandsaur Boy in MP Amid Coronavirus Scare

Jihao Wang from Beijing married Satyarth Mishra in Mandsaur, 4500 km from her house on Sunday.

updated:4 February 2020, 4.15 pm IST

the wife and her family came from China for the wedding Credit balance: ANI

Although there are concerns about the outbreak of the corona virus that originated in China, wedding bells were ringing for Jihao Wang from Beijing who married Satyarth Mishra in Mandsaur, 4,500 km from her home.

The couple got married on Sunday.

Jihao said she prayed to God to protect everyone against the corona virus.

Satyarth, the son of Ved Mishra, a resident of Mandsaur, said that everyone was worried about the virus and wondered if they could get permission to travel to India for the wedding ceremony.

After some sustained efforts, 5 out of 8 people were allowed to join the family.

The parents of Jihao wanted to postpone the wedding for a few months, but in consultation with all family members finally decided on the wedding in February.

Jihao and Satyarth met during their studies in China.

Satyarth studied for a master’s degree in mass communication while Jihao followed a make-up artist training.

Sanskrit mantras were translated into Hindi, Chinese and English at the wedding pavilion.

Satyarth’s mother, Dr. Gauri, explained the mantras in Chinese, while the others were portrayed in Hindi and English.

The family denied any concern about the virus, since the couple had been isolated from the viral outbreak in India for some time.

