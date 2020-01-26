Vir Das has spent more than 10 years in the industry and now wants to try “everything else.” The actor-comedian says his decision is to scare him off by discovering new showbiz arenas.

On the issue of the New Year’s resolution, Vir told IANS: “I will not repeat myself in 2020. I’ll do things I haven’t done before. The year starts with this note. I’ve never had an American sitcom before and I did “Fresh Off The Boat”, it was exciting, so we’re getting started. Then there’s the Netflix special, which is also very different and something I’ve never done before. “

Vir Das reveals details about his future project and we can’t wait!

“My resolution is basically to scare hell out of me and not to repeat myself in 2020,” he added.

A special episode of the US sitcom “Fresh Off The Boat” titled Vir and Preity Zinta will be aired in India on January 26 on Star World.

The show, set between 1995 and 2000, revolves around a Taiwan-American family of Louis and Jessica, their children, Eddie, Emery, and Evan, and Louis’s mother Jenny, watching their relocation from Chinatown Washington to Orlando. The upcoming episode focuses on an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie. The priority will be girl’s mother Meena, while Vir essays father DC.

An episode featuring Indian actors can serve as the basis for a separating series aimed at the Indian family in the US, tentatively named “Magic Motor Inn.”

Speaking of his career, Vir said he wanted to try “new things”.

“Everything will be about territories and zones that I haven’t done before. I want to do a wider comedy … There’s an upcoming active project where they’ll see me as a serial killer. It’s dark, dramatic and exciting. There’s a Bollywood movie – which shows a different perspective on rom-com. It has been a really fun decade for me. This year we are commemorating a decade in business, and this year I want to try everything else and see what happens. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!