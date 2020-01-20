VIP Lady Gaga concert tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals, Set List & Info]

“Little Monsters” may want to make sure that they have saved money by learning this news. Lady GagaResilience at the MGM Grand’s Park Theater in Las Vegas will end in a few months. The pop singer, known for her flagship successes like “Bad Romance”, “Born This Way” and the Oscar winner “Shallow”, has been performing regularly at the complex since December 2018. She has two simultaneous concert residencies. The first is Enigma, reminiscent of Gaga’s usual theatrical and energetic pop concerts, with elaborate brightly colored costumes, dazzling lights and pyrotechnics.

The second residence is Jazz & Piano, where the pop star covers classic songs by Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra, as well as some of his own hits, in a jazz chic style. Gaga showed her skills and range as a performer with these two concerts, having to present a highly technical pop scene show one evening, then performing in an intimate setting in a different style of music the next day. Gaga fans should act quickly, as only a few nights in the two residences still have tickets and VIPs available.

Define the Enigma list below

Just dance

Impassive face

Love game

Dance at night

Beautiful, dirty, rich

Fame

Phone

Applause

paparazzi

Will have

Scheiße

Judas

Government whore

I’m afraid of the Americans (cover by David Bowie)

The gates of glory

Alejandro

Million reasons

You and me

Bad Romance

Born like that

Bis:

Shallow

The VIP ticket dates are listed below!

Feb 1

Miami, Florida, United States

$ 266

AT&T TV Super Saturday Night tickets with Lady Gaga (event 21+)

Apr 30

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 338

Lady Gaga Enigma

May 2nd

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 269

Lady Gaga Enigma

May 3

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 209

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano

May 7

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 196

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano

May 9

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 345

Lady Gaga Enigma

May 10

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 207

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano

May 13

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 260

Lady Gaga Enigma

May 15

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 324

Lady Gaga Enigma

May 16

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 252

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano