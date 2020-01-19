'Violently ill' Scarlett Johansson misses the award ceremony

During the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening, viewers of the Eagle-eyed awards may have to watch showwatchers for the Oustanding Lead Actress category after one of the nominees became “violently ill” on Friday and misses a new award ceremony.

Scarlett Johansson was supposed to be present to accept the 2020 Outstanding Performers of the Year Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival alongside her co-star “Marriage Story” Adam Driver, but she was represented by a note at the last minute instead.

Roger Durling, executive director of the ceremony, made the announcement to the disappointed sold-out audience before giving the prize to Driver only, as covered by Santa Barbara’s Noozhawk. He even read the letter that Johansson sent, which was perfectly in tune with the comic / dramatic film.

“I’m so sad I can’t be here with you tonight,” she wrote. “An hour and a half ago, I became violently ill when I was about to leave the Miramar hotel (in Montecito) for the theater. I was so looking forward to personally accepting this incredible honor and not standing here on stage with Adam is very disappointing to say the least. “

Driver took the stage just for a warm welcome and spoke about what acting means to him. “It’s a craft. It’s a political act, unfortunately, it’s a business and it’s a service. I think acting is a service industry,” he said. “I am employed by the director, the actors and the crew, and the story in general, which is more important. I strongly believe in that. I believe in the potential effect of a great collaboration.”

“I think films, films and art lead people out of the dark,” he continued. “I think they can take a thought or express a feeling that you think is private and unique to you, and connecting with a community that you didn’t know exists.”

Johansson and Driver are also both nominated for Academy Awards for their work in the Netflix film. Johansson, who was nominated for the first time in her career, is presented with two separate prizes at night and receives the supportive nod for her work on ‘Jojo Rabbit’. This is Driver’s second year in a row with an Oscar nomination; he was honored in 2019 with a nom for ‘BlackKklansman’.

“Marriage Story” is good for six total Oscars, including Best Picture and three SAG Awards, in addition to many other industrial awards.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.