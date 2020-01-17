Violent squirrel terrifies the neighborhood and leaves women too scared to leave

Sharlene French-Amezquita, right, is one of at least two women who were attacked by an aggressive squirrel, left, who left some residents of her neighborhood in Houston, Texas, too scared to leave (Photos: KPRC)

A neighborhood in Houston was paralyzed with fear after a violent local squirrel attacked two local women.

The creature first attacked Sharlene French-Amezquita after she tried to prevent her from chewing on the door of her house in the Bridgeland Shores neighborhood of Texas City.

He bit her arm when he went to scare him, then sank his teeth into her legs when he removed it, leaving her needing stitches.

Amezquita was severely shaken by the strange attack and told KPRC: “We don’t usually go outside during the day.”

“Because it comes out during the day.”

Katie Herrera was also a victim of the aggressive squirrel and said: “It is scary. I am very grateful that he attacked me and not my children.”

The animal has been on the prowl for the past few weeks, with local families on the verge of fears about where it could attack next.

It has even broken into quadrature with a resident’s pet dog from the other side of a glass door.

Sharlene’s husband, Daniel Amezquita, said: ‘We love animals here in the neighborhood, and my family loves animals, and we help animal shelters.

The cheeky squirrel has even been filmed facing a dog through a glass door. Locals fear it could cause serious injury if it attacks a child (Image: KPRC)

“But it’s a little scary to see a squirrel that really jumps on you and attacks you so badly.”

The locals have contacted animal control and Texas Parks & Wildlife for advice on how to deal with the violent animal.

But officials have said the squirrel cannot move until it is trapped.