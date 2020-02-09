Violations of tinted windows shoot up among car owners

In a nationwide raid on cars with black-tinted windows and windscreens, the Maharashtra traffic police booked a total of 1.32 lakh drivers last year, compared to the 82,520 cases recorded last year.

In addition, the police fined 1.60 rupees last year and still has to charge 1.04 rupees for the traffic violation.

Even after SC banned the use of tinted glass for vehicles, 1.32 lakh violations were fined rupees 2.64 billion in 2019 and rupees 1.63 billion in the previous year. Despite ongoing action against these violations, there has been an increase of nearly 50,000 violations due to the use of black film in vehicles.

A senior police officer from the state highway said the use of these films in vehicles was a threat and that during surveillance it was difficult to see through windows and screens tinted in this way.

However, the most common excuse the offender makes is the rising temperature in the city. According to the police, cars with tinted windows are often used in robberies, murders and crimes against women, which also helps suspects to escape detection during police checks.

“While the civilian population does not understand that the ban on tinted films on vehicles is not a violation of privacy but of safety, they often only blame rising temperatures and increasing pollution. This regulation is aimed at public safety, since the use of sunglasses in cars has been associated with some criminal acts, ”said the official.

“People often complain that celebrities get a tinted glass on their cars, but that’s for security reasons that have to be approved by the Home Office and the police,” said Vijay Patil, chief of police, Maharashtra Highway Police.

If caught, an offender will have to pay Rs 200 if he uses the black-tinted glass on his vehicle’s windows and windshields. A transportation expert said: “The punishment for the offense must be increased to discourage drivers and create a serious deterrent. Many outlawed offenders are repeat offenders who don’t mind paying well again. “

SC order on black films

The Supreme Court banned the use of black film or other material on the windshield and windows of a vehicle in 2012. The arrangement allowed only tinted windows installed by the company, which allow 70 percent visual light transmission on the windshield and the rear window and 50 percent visual light transmission for the remaining windows. The regulations insist that the interior of cars is clearly visible from the outside through both the front and rear windows.