Vintage Vault: Star Wars and Letraset part two

As with the previous article, I leaned heavily on colleague “Beyond the Toys” vintage collector Craig Spivey who provided much of this information and most of the images in this article.

Although I do not necessarily endorse the theory that before The Empire Strikes Back sequel were mainly seen as cheap cash-ins, I do believe that the success of Star Wars influenced the preparation of merchandise for the next film. Here is a brilliant article written by Ron Salvatore about theswca which discussed what Kenner did well, but many other companies did not. Was this due to Lucas’s stricter controls, the lack of interest in promoting follow-up or, in my opinion, a combination of many factors?

Compared to the extensive range of letraset products for Star Wars, there is a much narrower range for The Empire Strikes Back and they are all affiliated with the company Kraft Dairylea. I loved these cheese triangles as a child, but again I have no memory of these film tie-ins.

Number 118 of the weekly Star Wars comic, released on May 29, 1980, contained the Empire Strikes Back logo for the first time and advertised Action Transfers with a free sample in it.

It is interesting to note that this time it is advertised as a joint venture between Kraft / Marvel. It is very clear that the quality of the artworks was poorer and that these were inspired by Marvel’s own work. The Yoda is much more like the original Ralph McQuarrie drawing as seen in the original versions of Marvel’s Empire adaptation, and Boba Fett has a special holiday feeling for him.

Four different transfers had to be collected:

These were contained in triangular boxes of 3 oz and 7 oz dairylea cheese. Strangely enough, this advertisement mentioned 5oz boxes in the Marvel strip, although there seems to be no evidence for it. Craig did indeed notice that he has never seen a 7oz box. Looking at Kraft archives, they released a 7oz box in the 1980s, but this was a spread, not triangles. They have also released double-depth boxes for 12 triangles, probably the alternative to the 3oz.

There are 5 different boxes to collect and they were so inclined if children could have bought all 5 knowing what they would get if the “transfer scenes” were on the base. Many of these scenes have now been cut out and used. The box on the right was a later design with a promotion for the movable Bumper Transfer Pack.

A header has survived for these promotions. For some reason I can’t imagine the Dairylea spreads being cooled as they are now! Mind you, before 1986, when the additives were removed, it probably didn’t matter!

I really like this recording of the Falcon being chased by the TIE Fighter, although the juxtaposition and layout seems a bit awkward.

The free offer, however, was quite decent, given that stickers on the retail price suggest that two of these could have been purchased for less than £ 1 – yet that is why I would never have had them as a child!

Although the promotional transfers look cheap, I really love them! I’m a loser for everything that has to do with Hoth and don’t pay any attention to the other two, although the fold marks would have irritated me a lot and it’s hard to make a straight edge too!

Finally, the action transfers came in the set with lines, making it clear which transfer belongs to which scene. The red Probot would not have worked on the ice planet, that’s for sure.

I hope you enjoyed this article, and a huge thank you to Craig Spivey. Part three about The return of the Jedi will be here soon.

Photos (c) Craig Spivey, Action Transfers.com, theswca.com, Darren Simpson