Vintage Star Wars fans get creative and present the best in their hobby

Everyone who is a member of the Facebook collection groups knows that there are weekly discussion, presentation and search ads. The vast majority of them, though incredibly interesting, leave no lasting memories. Well, the Imperial Commissioner has changed all of this this month with one of the best community actions ever. #votw – posing like a vintage figure on a card back.
Although every single picture was wonderful, some of them were particularly creative and I like those where collectors with everyday household items became particularly inventive. Here are some highlights – have fun!
2-1B – Andres Barron
Nien Nunb – Steven Hopwood
Biker Scout – Alvaro Herrara
Tie fighter – Paul Morrison
AT-AT driver – Brandon Beekman
Walrossman – Joseph Dunnigan
Bith – Jimmy Nomad
Han Hoth and TaunTaun – Mitchell Whaley and Jason Baker
Power Droid – Jason Knox
Imperial Stormtrooper – Paul Hollowood
FX-7 – Mark Kuin
Rancor Keeper – Erik Mozolik
Hammerhead shark – Jed Leenders
Klaatu – Ryan O’Sullivan
Sy Snootles – Ryan Carlton
Leia Bespin – Carlos J Beltran
Luke X-Wing Pilot – Broc Walker
Logray Medicine Man – Steven Hopwood
Want to participate? Send us some of your own designs from all eras of Star Wars.