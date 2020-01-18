Vintage Star Wars fans get creative and present the best in their hobby

Everyone who is a member of the Facebook collection groups knows that there are weekly discussion, presentation and search ads. The vast majority of them, though incredibly interesting, leave no lasting memories. Well, the Imperial Commissioner has changed all of this this month with one of the best community actions ever. #votw – posing like a vintage figure on a card back.

Although every single picture was wonderful, some of them were particularly creative and I like those where collectors with everyday household items became particularly inventive. Here are some highlights – have fun!

2-1B – Andres Barron

Nien Nunb – Steven Hopwood

Biker Scout – Alvaro Herrara

Tie fighter – Paul Morrison

AT-AT driver – Brandon Beekman

Walrossman – Joseph Dunnigan

Bith – Jimmy Nomad

Han Hoth and TaunTaun – Mitchell Whaley and Jason Baker

Power Droid – Jason Knox

Imperial Stormtrooper – Paul Hollowood

FX-7 – Mark Kuin

Rancor Keeper – Erik Mozolik

Hammerhead shark – Jed Leenders

Klaatu – Ryan O’Sullivan

Sy Snootles – Ryan Carlton

Leia Bespin – Carlos J Beltran

Luke X-Wing Pilot – Broc Walker

Logray Medicine Man – Steven Hopwood

Want to participate? Send us some of your own designs from all eras of Star Wars.