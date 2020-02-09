Vintage Interview: Austin Blankenship: May 25, 2008

Between 1999 and 2009, Lightsabre.co.uk brought news, fanfic, podcasts and much, much more to the masses. Our hundred ninth guest was part of the team behind EU Cantina – Austin Blankenship.

Light sword – Austin, welcome to Lightsabre.

AB – Thank you for receiving me! I’ve been using Lightsabre for a long time for his interviews, so it’s nice to be added to the webmaster archive.

Light sword – Star Wars has a profound effect on all of us – it’s why we’re talking about this, but what was it that you started on your Star Wars journey?

AB – When I was extremely young, I saw the Special Edition versions of the films in theaters. As soon as they came out on VHS, I had them. The action figures really interest me. The films had no meaning at my age, but I would like to play with my action figures from Ben Kenobi and Darth Vader. When The Phantom Menace was announced, it brought me back to the film aspect. I would rewind the OT again and again until the episode came. The same thing happened in the run-up to Attack of the Clones. Unfortunately that has shifted my attention from Star Wars, but Revenge of the Sith managed to get my attention back to it.

Light sword – EU Cantina was launched on October 15, 2007 and has become one of the most important locations for Star Wars news in just a few short months. How satisfied are you with the progress of the site so far?

AB – Oh, I’m very happy. When I came to the website, it was just a forum that was hosted by some make-your-own forum site. I joined the staff and not long after that we decided to make a full site. The forums already contain a lot of content, so we thought it would be a good idea. I had no idea it would take off like this. In such a short time I feel that we have made great progress and I am very proud of it.

Light sword – Which of the six episodes stands out as your favorite?

AB – A new hope, without a doubt. It’s Star Wars, you know? It all started, and I still think that the plot and the use of the characters are better than those of the others. Even if parts are outdated, you can’t beat the story.

Light sword – What is it like to be part of the Star Wars phenomenon as a fan?

AB – It is difficult to consider myself as part of the Star Wars phenomenon. I’m just lucky enough to be around during the time it is still in its prime. I wish I was, and EUCast, our podcast, is probably the best way to be a part. Because the Star Wars phenomenon is the fandom. So when you work on something like the site, or the podcast, where fans are so big a part of it, I think this is coming close to being a normal man like me to play a role.

Light sword – As a fellow fan you must have many golden Star Wars memories. Tell us about some of them.

AB – One of the greatest moments was the midnight premiere of Episode III. Again, it was great because of the fans. The hype was incredible, so if you go to a movie theater and find all these people you don’t know, but are excited about the same thing as you, that they dress up at midnight and wait for hours to see a movie, the next day, it’s great!

The best parts happened before the film. Everything from watching the movies on a portable DVD player with thirty strangers trying to see it over your shoulder, to walking in a bathroom and finding people with light sword fights. The best moment of that night happened after we entered the theater. The film almost started, but then encountered difficulties. The manager told the audience that it would take another ten minutes. Instead of complaining, Star Wars fans do what they are good at. Two boys walked all the way forward, took some paper light swords that had been handed out, and again played the Father Obi-Wan duel. It was spectacular.

Light sword – Which of the Star Wars characters is closest to you?

AB – Very difficult question … I have never thought about it. I think I’d say Obi-Wan, but that may just be because he’s my favorite. I would say that I am comparable to a wise Jedi master, but … that would be an exaggeration. 😉

Light sword – What would you change about Star Wars if you could go back in time and make changes?

AB – I would make Attack of the Clones again. It has put a sticky place on Star Wars that even the best cleaner can’t take off. If I opted for a smaller change, I would separate the Obi-Wan / Anakin duel from the Yoda / Palpatine. They could be better if they were divorced.

Light sword – Tell us about your interests outside the Star Wars arena?

AB – I’m a big sports fan. I watch almost every sport, but I have a weakness for soccer and basketball. I also enjoy broadcasting things, hence the podcast.

Light sword – Now the prequels have disappeared and are on millions of boards around the world, what’s the next chapter for the site?

AB – It is certainly the Clone Wars movie. I predict (and this is currently being recorded) that it will be better that the prequels. Then it goes well, the entire TV series had to be released, and I hope that will be just as good. That should cover us sufficiently. Moreover, with the end of the Legacy of the Force book series, it will not be long before there is a new one to talk about.

Light sword – And where do you think Lucas will take us on our journey through the Star Wars galaxy next time?

AB – Well, after The Clone Wars, I have heard that the next series is about a gangster underworld of Star Wars, which, in addition to Boba Fett, contains none of the main characters in the films. I don’t think it’s a good move, but we just have to cross our fingers and hope that Lucas can get it done. However, the chances are not good.

Light sword – What do you foresee for yourself in the future?

AB – It is difficult to estimate. I hope to get into the sports broadcast, which would combine my two favorite things besides Star Wars. I am sure that EU Cantina will be around for a long time. So that should keep me busy and ensure that I never get too far away from the saga, whatever I do.

Light sword – A quick question about our site. Comments?

AB – Lightsabre is a fantastic site. As many others have said, how do you score such good interviews? That impresses me more than anything else on the site, although I have to say that the site would be impressive with or without the interviews. As I said before, I have been using Lightsabre for a long time and when EU Cantina was first looking for partners to help spread our name, I immediately recommended Lightsabre. It is really a great website.

Light sword – It was a great interview and thank you for being our guest. One last question. George Lucas calls you to the Ranch to discuss a very secret project. You enter his room nervously, you pass the pig guards and you stand in front of his throne. He asks you to step slightly to the left and under your feet you see grills and the dirty hot breath of a Rancor under your shoes. Limiting his gaze, the Flannelled One asks you a question. “To continue the story of the Skywalker clan, we can do it in three ways. Comics, novels or cartoons. “

What will it be?

AB – In that situation, I would have to look George in the eye and inexorably say to him: “As long as you don’t enter into the dialogue, everything should work.”

This interview was originally posted on lightsabre.co.uk on May 25, 2008.