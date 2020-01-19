Vintage Interview: Angus MacInnes: May 4th, 2008

Between 1999 and 2009, Lightsabre.co.uk brought news, fanfic, podcasts and more into the masses. Our one hundred and sixth guest was Gold Leader in a new hope – Angus MacInnes.

Lightsaber – Angus, welcome to Lightsabre.

AT THE – My pleasure. It’s always good to talk to Star Wars fans …

Lightsaber – They have had a varied career, from rollerball and Force 10, from Navarone to Hellboy and the Black Dahlia. Tell us about some of the highlights of your career so far.

AT THE – The best experiences are always the projects that are successful. For me, Atlantic City with Burt Lancaster and a young (delicious) Susan Sarandon, staged by Louis Malle, was wonderful, as was working with Harrison and Peter Weir at Witness. Hellboy has been a kick lately, though it was the most physically demanding job I’ve ever done. But in the end it was worth it.

Lightsaber – How did you get into the industry?

AT THE – It was just my London agent arranged an interview with the late great casting director Mary Selway. Next I knew I met Norman Jewison and flew to Munich on a plane, where I fell in love with the filmmaking process and where I met one of my upcoming Star Wars friends, Richard LeParmentier (Admiral Motti). For a first appearance it was petrol.

Lightsaber – What is it like to be part of the Star Wars phenomenon?

AT THE – Weird and intoxicating. Of course, none of the people involved, including George L., had any idea when we made this epic that it would be as hard as it was or as long as it was. I’m still looking around for conventions and wondering what was in this mix that pressed all the right keys and continues to do so.

Lightsaber – They were in the 2004 hit Hellboy, which was a very successful transition from the comic page to the big screen. What was it like to work with Guillermo Del Toro?

AT THE – Guillermo is a big child with toys. He is funny, resourceful and determined, which makes work a pleasure, not a work. To see him sitting under his awning while the rest of us were soaked and frozen was incredible. He held this little black box in his lap and let the lightning strike during our sequences. He is a guy who likes to be directly involved. It is a pleasure to work with such people.

Lightsaber – When Star Wars broke big, it broke BIG. What do you remember from those exhilarating days?

AT THE – It was like being hit by a sandbag. I’m still a little dazed.

Lightsaber – As we all know, Gold Leader has failed the Death Star battle. What would have happened to him if he had made it?

Gold Leader has returned in Rogue One

AT THE – Ahhhh, now we have a difference of opinion here. Dutch did it! He was freed from the wreckage of Gold 1 and is currently floating in space in his “lifeboat” in floating animation. He can show up every day now …

Lightsaber – You are a convention veteran and often meet with your rebel pilots at such gatherings. Do you like the interaction with the fans and where were you most exotic as a guest?

AT THE – I am not as veteran as you may think because I have fewer conventions and events than many of my Star Wars colleagues. Whenever I attend an event, it’s always a pleasure to meet old friends, have a few drinks, and lie like hell with each other. Does Omaha, Nebraska, apply to exotic locations as “exotic”?

William Hootkins, Angus, Ian Liston and Garrick Hagon

Lightsaber – Has there ever been a project you wanted to get started yourself? Maybe write or lead?

AT THE – Too many list me, although I often see life and life a little wrong, and often I nod my ideas and smile and then shuffle away with a concerned look in my eyes. I keep telling myself that I’m still too far from me or them …

Lightsaber – Which of the other Star Wars characters do you have the greatest affinity for?

AT THE – OK, I thought I shot Princess L once, but a mission in Yavin and lots of explosions occurred between us. If I had come back … well, Han and the rest of them should have looked sharp! With this idiot Darth, what’s his face, I have to pick another bone … The guy shot me in the back! Give me a TIE fighter in this fight and the story of The Star Wars would have been a lot different, I promise you …

Lightsaber – Tell us about your other interests outside of acting?

AT THE – Outside of acting, I have my lovely family and I love sailing. Boats are fun and intoxicating and sometimes more dangerous than Darth, but I feel alive and see pieces of nature that you never see on land. Given my Druthers, I would sail across the horizon and into the blue …

Lightsaber – You have starred in three films with Harrison Ford over the years. What is it like to meet fellow actors at years apart? Do you notice the time or do you feel like you just stepped on the last set with them?

AT THE – If you usually meet up with people you’ve worked with before, it’s like you saw them yesterday. You have a touchstone with you, a connection. You can relax and don’t worry. It is a good, warm feeling. Of course, if you hate their guts …

Lightsaber – You were born in Canada, but your name is clearly Scottish in origin, as evidenced by your current role in BBC Scotland River City. What is your family relationship with Scotland?

AT THE – My parents are both from the Western Isles, Skye and Lewis. I am still deeply proud to be Canadian and will never give up my Canadian citizenship. Life here in Scotland is good. The place is beautiful, people are mad about hat makers, but fun and easy to get out of. Mind you, the weather is bad …

Lightsaber – What will you have in the future?

AT THE – Hopefully more and more work. I love to work, it’s my food and drink. When I’m not filming, I like conventions and events and would like to do more. Do you need a guest? Give me a call

Lightsaber – A quick question about our site, Lightsabre. Any comments?

AT THE – Good side, but what you’re doing to bring actors and fans together is really positive. It builds bridges and breaks down barriers. I like the fact that fans get real insight into the work process of actors and filmmakers. The more the better and thank you for contributing.

Lightsaber – It was a great interview and thank you for being a guest at Lightsabre. Just one last question. You and your two rebel pilots Porkins and Biggs Darklighter are sitting in a waiting room for dentists. A very attractive nurse opens the door and asks the next patient to come in. But one of you decides to get in first. Which and why?

AT THE – OK, here’s the deal: Porkins (God bless him!) Would get up from the chair too slowly, Biggs would sit there and think about it while Dutch, hey, Dutch would be leaving this place in a flash! You wouldn’t see me because of (space) dust!

Thanks guys and all the best to everyone at Lightsabre !!

This interview was originally published on May 4, 2008 at www.lightsabre.co.uk.