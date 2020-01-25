Vine's successor byte arrives with a surprise launch

Vine is back! Well, sort of. The successor to the platform byte just surprise launched overnight.

For years, Vine co-creator Dom hofmann worked hard on tracking, which is now available on iOS and Android. The application was originally called V2 before renaming it to byte.

Longtime fans of Vine have wasted no time jumping on the app. However, it is too early to say whether the byte will have a chance against TIC Tac, the reigning short video social network.

byte says in a statement:

today we are reporting 6 second loop videos and a new community for people who love them. it’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. we hope it will resonate with people who think something is missing.

Using bytes is simple:

you know the exercise: download from your camera roll or use the byte camera to capture stuff. there are many ways to find new personalities and new moments. explore what the community watches and likes, check out the handpicked articles by our editors or browse for yourself.

With the byte, creativity comes first:

very soon, we will present a pilot version of our partner program that we will use to pay creators. byte celebrates creativity and community, and paying creators is an important way to support both. stay tuned for more information.

Find out more here and download the app here.

Source: The Verge