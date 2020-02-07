Vincent Poirier of Celtics talks about team goals, the loss of Kobe Bryant

Photo: bostonglobe.com

Vincent Poirier of Boston Celtics spoke to the media ahead of the team’s European primetime game against OKC Thunder on Sunday.

Question: “You are on the European prime time on Sunday before the thunder.” What do you expect from them without Westbrook from the first time?

VP: “We have never played them, but we know that every game is an important game for us. We have to go there and definitely play well. “

Question: “You have just passed the half of the season. How do you assess your team so far and how do you see your expectations?”

VP: “I think we are where we want to be. We won some big games and continue to grow as a team. The goal is to do the best for the playoffs. At the moment I think we are pretty good “We work hard and try to put that energy into play. We’re pretty good at the moment.”

Q: Do you think it’s a fair assessment that you have a shot to catch the money? You are pretty far ahead at the moment. Do you think it’s a legitimate goal to capture them at this point in the season? Or are you just playing for the best record you can get?

VP: “I think the goal is to win every game. I have a feeling that we still don’t see the end of the season. We try to play each game after the other and play as hard as possible and win as many games as possible until the last game of the season. Nobody is looking forward to what will happen in the end. We just try to play every game as a win. “

Q: How did he affect your game after Kobe’s tragic loss? Or does he have?

VP: “We knew that. The locker room was a little sad and focused on the game. Everyone wanted to honor Kobe and play a great game and show for him. I think it focused us on the game for 48 minutes and everyone was really affected – the tragedy – of being professional and playing the game. “

Q: Do you like what the league does, how it honors him in the all-star game?

VP: “I think it’s great. He was one of the best players ever and it’s normal for the league and all people to honor him as they do. It’s a big loss for basketball and I think it’s good to do everything like that. “

