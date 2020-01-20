Photo: Bleacher Report

Vince Carter is more than pleased with the warm welcome from fans in his farewell season in the NBA.

“I’ll tell you something, I was thankful that I could be there and see the boys win. I remember sitting next to Tracy (McGrady) thinking, “Do you think what happens?” It was two more minutes and it was like, “Dude, that’s unreal.”

Most of all grateful. And I say this because I’ve been an opponent for most of these teams for 22 years and it is obviously great organizations that are classmates and it is great for them to do that.

I just enjoy playing the game regardless of whether I’m opposed to these different organizations or not. Still, it’s a brotherhood, a small community, and an emotional roller coaster ride, ”said Doug Smith of The Toronto Star.

Carter has been in the NBA for 22 years and will retire at the end of the season.