Vin Diesel wants to split ‘Fast and Furious 10’ into two parts

Vin Diesel recently expressed an interest in splitting Fast And Furious 10 into two parts to give back to loyal fans of the franchise.

While fans of the series are preparing for Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9, the star recently said he envisioned Fast and Furious 10 to be split into two parts. Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 sees Dominic Toretto competing against his brother Jakob and old enemy Cipher, played by Jon Cena and Charlize Theron, respectively. However, it seems that Fast and Furious franchise has much more to do before the main series is finally closed.

In an interview with Total Film, Vin Diesel revealed that he started planning the tenth episode before starting work on Fast and Furious 9. The star explained that splitting Fast and Furious 10 into two parts could make the cast honor the dedicated fans of the franchise as well as giving something back to Universal to make them play in that universe. Fast and Furious 10 seems to set up spin-offs to continue the franchise. Watch Vin Diesel below about splitting Fast and Furious 10.

“I started planning Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very sorry. The universe is so robust and so rich in talent and rich in stories that it is completely feasible to have spin-offs on one level, and I think that is something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they have invested in this little saga, and it would be good to give it back to Universal. And for the fans, if Fast 10 parts one and two were the conclusion, it would be nice if this world went on for generations to come. “

Here is the official summary for Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9.

Dom Toretto of Vin Diesel leads a quiet life outside the roster with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking just over their peaceful horizon. This time, this threat forces Dom to face the sins of his past as the one he would like to save. His crew joins together to stop an earth-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and powerful driver they have ever encountered: a man who happens to be Dom’s abandoned brother, Jakob (John Cena, The Suicide Squad of next year).

F9 sees Justin Lin’s return as a director, who helped the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapter of the series when it was turned into a global blockbuster. The action rages around the world – from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way old friends will be raised, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Justin Lin directed from a script written by Daniel Casey, Fast and Furious 9-star Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Cardi B and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Fast and Furious 9 will be released in theaters on May 22, 2020.

Source: Total Film

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe