Vin Diesel offers an update for fast and furious spin-off for women

Vin Diesel has provided a new update on the proposed fast and furious spin-off for all women currently in the making at Universal.

The Fast and Furious franchise from Vin Diesel quickly becomes something that looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. New spin-offs, retcons and resurrections of characters seem to happen every other year. First, Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty came back from the dead in Fast & Furious 6 and the latest trailer for F9 revealed Han’s return. The franchise also has several spin-off projects in the pipeline that started with Hobbs & Shaw last year. Now franchisee Vin Diesel is pushing for a feminine and fast spin-off.

The proposed Fast and Furious spin-off has been in the works for some time, but now Vin Diesel has provided an update on the potential film. In a conversation with MTV International, Vin Diesel mentioned the status of the film and where it could go:

“I made a female spin-off and that script will come in next month. So we’ll see.”

Here is the official summary for Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9:

Dom Toretto of Vin Diesel leads a quiet life outside the roster with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking just over their peaceful horizon. This time, this threat forces Dom to face the sins of his past as the one he would like to save. His crew joins together to stop an earth-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and powerful driver they have ever encountered: a man who happens to be Dom’s abandoned brother, Jakob (John Cena, The Suicide Squad of next year).

F9 sees Justin Lin’s return as a director, who helped the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapter of the series when it was turned into a global blockbuster. The action rages around the world – from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way old friends will be raised, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Justin Lin directed from a script written by Daniel Casey, Fast and Furious 9-star Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Cardi B and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 will be released in theaters on May 22, 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

