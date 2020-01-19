The astonishing Vijayashanti who at one point in her long and illustrious career was known as “Lady Amitabh”, returns to the screen after 13 years in the film Telugu Sarileru Neekevvaru. The success of the film sparkled the face of the iconic actress.

Speaking in a warm and humble and kind tone, Vijayashanti expresses his joy and surprise at the warm welcome back. “I’m back after 13 years on the screen. I am happy to know that the public has not forgotten me or my roles. Even now, they call me by the names of the popular characters I have played. The response to my return after so many years is overwhelming. “

After having delivered hit after hit in the 1980s and 90s in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in female roles supported by the author, why has it disappeared from the screen since 2006? “Politics, sir, politics,” she said with a pleasant laugh. “I decided to immerse myself in the creation of Telangana. And I didn’t do it without enthusiasm, I didn’t want people to point the finger at me and say, “Look, another actor is using politics to get noticed.” He didn’t even come to me. spirit that I could use my strong image in the cinema to propagate my political ideas. For me, cinema was cinema and politics was politics. “

When she got into politics, she had no intention of going back to the movies. “I had been acting for 40 years when politics signaled. I didn’t want to pursue a film career. It had to be politics with all my heart. “

So what made Vijayashantiji change his mind? “Mahesh Babu and the director Anil Ravipudi. Anil Ravipudi had offered me a role just a year before Sarileru Neekevvaru. I refused it. I had no intention of going back to the movies. But then again, he came back to me with Sarileru Neekevvaru. This time I couldn’t say no to him. When I heard the role and learned that I would be sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu, it seemed right to me to play the role. Do you know that I started my heroine career with the father of Mahesh Babu (Krishna) at the Telugu cinema in Kilaadi Krishnudu in 1980? I also played with Mahesh Babu when he was a child. And now I share the screen with him again. It’s pretty incredible! “

Vijayashanti is stunned by the reaction to her role in Sarileru Neekevvaru. “The response is incredible. They all want me to do more roles. And I’m open to it, as long as it’s worth it. For the moment, I have not accepted any other role. I don’t need to make a film unless I am convinced it is worth it. “

She remembers her brief association with Hindi cinema with tenderness. “The first Hindi film I made was Eeshwar with Anil Kapoorji. It was a beautiful film. And I played a nice role in it. I have made other films in Hindi, including Tejaswani where I played a cop and made my own stunts. I also made a film with the great Amitabh Bachchan called Zamanat who, for reasons I don’t know, was never released. It remains a regret. Amitji is such a big star. Do you know, they called me “Lady Amitabh” in Telugu cinema because of the strong characters supported by the author I played. “

Vijayashanti has always been associated with movies and roles that empower the female hero. Sarileru Neekevvaru is no exception. “I am lucky to have such a role so late in my career. It is very rare for a prominent woman to return after such a long time with such a powerful character. Now that Telangana’s dream has come true, I hope to do selected roles from now on. One film a year is enough. But the role must justify my presence, as did Sarileru Neekevvaru. “

She is full of praise for Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata. “They took care of me like their own family. Until this week, we were together, filming, promoting the film. Now that it’s over, I will miss them. “

