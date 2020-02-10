Makkal Selavan, aka Vijay Sethupathi, known for playing some serious and intense characters in movies like Vikram Vedha, Petta, among many others, seems to be too fond of playing characters with gray shadows these days.

The versatile actor that is known to leave no stone unturned to give full justice to the roles he portrays on the big screen tonight revealed the first poster of his character from his second adventure Telugu Uppena.

First look at Uppena: Vijay Sethupathi seems intriguing in Badass Avatar for his next action drama

Along with the poster, the actor also revealed his character’s name in the action drama. Vijay Sethupathi, who will play a character named Rayanam, looks completely rude with the appearance of salt and pepper, dressed in a kurt standing next to an ambassador car.

#Rayanam from #Uppena ☺️ @ MythriOfficial @ThisIsDSP pic.twitter.com/uqweR1Utdr

– VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) February 10, 2020

After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Uppena is Vijay Sethupathi’s second Telugu company. Uppena has Panjaa Vaisshnav Tej as the main protagonist alongside Krithi Shetty. The action drama is being directed by Bucchi Babu Sana. The movie has been funded by Mythri Movie Makers, and will premiere on April 2.

In addition to Uppena, Vijay Sethupathi also has the Master with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The Master will also have Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. The action thriller is being filmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and has been funded by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

Reportedly, the Super Deluxe actor also has a negative role in the upcoming Allu Arjun, which is provisionally titled AA20.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!