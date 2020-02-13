Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has been in the news for the past few days after an IT raid on her residence and property in Chennai. The actor who was filming for his long-awaited Master in the film sets at the Neyveli mines was interrogated there by income tax detectives after suspicions of tax evasion on the remuneration of Rs 30 million He had received for his latest release, Bigil.

Next, income tax detectives took the Tamil superstar along with them in their vehicle to their residence in Chennai for research purposes. The incursion and interrogation of the actor lasted two days, and it was only on Thursday night that the actor cleared all the investigation since no unlisted money was seized from the residence or properties of the Mersal star, and the actor has all records in place without tax evasion.

Vijay Sethupathi comes to the rescue of talapathy Vijay for being the target of the controversy over the conversion of Christianity

In the midst of all this, there were multiple rumors and false news circulating on social networking sites related to the raid of the income tax of Thalapathy Vijay and how Vijay Sethupathi along with Christian groups and the likes of other Tamil actors Arya, Ramesh Kanna, Aarti and others are leading the Christian Conversion Groups headed by Regina, the daughter of the politician who has become a Jeppiar educator.

Vijay Sethupathi, who was upset with all the rumors that have been making rounds online for several days, turned to his Twitter account to share the screenshots of it that was already titled as “Key truths behind the IT raids in Vijay. “

The actor, along with the screenshots he shared, had an appropriate response in Tamil for trolls for spreading rumors and false news, while Vijay’s title said: “Poi vera velai irundha paarungada”, which in English means: ” Why won’t they do something else? “

போயி வேற வேலை இருந்தா பாருங்கடா… pic.twitter.com/6tcwhsFxgT

– VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) February 12, 2020

Speaking of Master, the action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

So far, the posters, the trailer and the teaser of the film have been very well received by the public, the first song of the action thriller entitled Oru Kutti Kathai will be released tomorrow.

Master will arrive on the big screens on April 9.

