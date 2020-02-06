Vigilance held for teenage football player shot at grandfather’s funeral

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Family and friends of a teenager killed in a shooting gathered to say goodbye.

Terrance Jackson was a rising football player at Deerfield Beach High School.

He was present at his grandfather’s funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday when he was shot and murdered after an out-of-service dispute broke out.

The man who allegedly killed Jackson was shot by another man.

“I just want the gun violence to stop,” said Tronicia Jackson, Terrance’s mother. “My baby didn’t have to be shot for anything. He didn’t do anything to anyone.”

15-year-old Terrance Jackson, a football player at Deerfield Beach High School, died in a shooting that took place during a funeral. (WPLG)

Wednesday would have been Jackson’s 16th birthday.

His parents told Christian De La Rosa of Local 10 News that they are grateful for the support they have received and believe that they now have a guardian angel who watches over them.

