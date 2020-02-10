Viewers of Oscars confuse Keanu Reeves’ mother for his girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is praised for bringing his mother as his date to the 92nd annual Oscars, even though some viewers mistakenly confuse her with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

On Sunday, the actor arrived on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater alongside his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor.

Reeves’ decision to include his mother as his date led fans to express their love for the social media actor.

“Keanu Reeves brought his mother to the Oscars and that is what my ice-cold heart will thaw tonight,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Keanu Reeves came to the Oscars with his mother! They look so sweet! “

Reeves and Grant confirmed their relationship last fall (Getty)

Despite the thoughtful gesture, it seems that many expected Reeves to come to the award ceremony with his girlfriend Grant, 47, which would confuse some of the actor’s mother for the artist.

The confusion led some to wonder why Ryan Seacrest called Taylor Reeve’s mother.

“Ryan Seacrest just called Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend his” mother? “” a person asked on Twitter.

Getty Images also incorrectly identified Taylor as Grant in the title of a photo of the couple.

As they walked the red carpet, the couple stopped to talk to Seacrest, who asked Reeves and his mother about The Matrix 4, which the actor is currently filming.

In response to the question, Taylor said she could say “nothing.”

Reeves and Grant first confirmed their relationship last fall while attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala, where they were photographed with their hands.

