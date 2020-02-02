View to 2021 Tamil Nadu polls, Stalin announces pact with Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC

Chennai: The DMK said on Sunday that it had signed political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee to shape its campaign for the Tamil Nadu elections next year.

For nearly a decade, the DMK, which is making a comprehensive effort to take away the power of the ruling AIADMK, opposed several young professionals from the I-PAC joining forces.

It has been speculated for some time that actor-politician Kamal Haasan, led by Makkal Needhi Maiam and the DMK, would report to the 2021 poll strategist.

DMK chief MK Stalin went to Twitter to formally announce the move. “Like to share that many smart and like-minded young professionals from Tamil Nadu join us under the flag of @IndianPAC to work with us on our elections in 2021 and shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!” he said.

Shortly thereafter, the I-PAC wrote: “Thank you Thiru @mkstalin for the opportunity. The @IndianPAC Tamil Nadu team is delighted to work with DMK to achieve an emphatic victory in the 2021 elections and to contribute to putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your capable leadership. ”

The AIADMK, headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami (co-coordinator) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (coordinator), is making every effort to strengthen the party and the election winnings after the death of his supremo J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

In a moral booster, the AIADMK has destroyed two assembly segments – one each of the DMK and its ally congress – in last year’s bypolls and fought a hard fight against opposition in the recent nationwide civil polls, which formed a close second.

Encouraged by showing local body polls, the AIADMK said it was in a “rebound mode,” given that the DMK had swept the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 and won 38 of 39 seats in the state.

Stalin, who took over the mantle of party leadership after the death of DMK patriarch and his father M Karunanidhi in 2018, hoped to remove the AIADMK from power.

Kishor was recently banned from the Nitish Kumar Janata Dal-United (JD-U) following differences in the party’s position on the controversial Citizenship Change Act and proposed the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

I-PAC is, according to the group, “the first and largest political advocacy of various parties in India, which is said to have revolutionized the election campaign in India.”

The group is associated with the Aam Aadmi party led by Arivind Kejriwal for the polls of 8 February to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

