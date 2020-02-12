View The Trailer For Anthony Mackie’s ‘Altered Carbon’ season 2

Netflix has released the first trailer for the second season of Altered Carbon with Anthony Mackie in the lead role.

Anthony Mackie is currently filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will premiere at Disney Plus in August. Before that you can catch Anthony Mackie on another television series in Altered Carbon. The first season of Altered Carbon was led by The Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman, who played Takeshi Kovacs. In season two of Altered Carbon, Anthony Mackie takes over the role of Takeshi Kovacs.

Netflix has now released the first trailer for their sci-fi series. In the trailer for season two we see Anthony Mackie in action as Takeshi Kovacs and the return of some familiar faces from season one. You can view the trailer for Altered Carbon season two with Anthony Mackie below.

Are you excited to see Anthony Mackie step into the Takeshi Kovacs role for Altered Carbon season two? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the summary for Anthony Mackie’s Altered Carbon season two:

When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan’s World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war – and his long-lost love lurking in the shade.

Altered Carbon season two stars Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, Will Yun Lee and James Saito.

Altered Carbon season two is available on February 27 on Netflix. Keep watching Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Anthony Mackie’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier!

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

