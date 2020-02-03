View The Super Bowl Spot For Anthony Mackie’s Falcon & Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios premiered during Super Bowl LIV during the first official recordings of Anthony Mackie’s Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

During tonight’s Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chiefs of Kansas City, Marvel Studios dropped a brand new TV spot for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, allowing fans to take a first look at the upcoming Disney Plus series. The series lets Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan repeat their respective roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.

You can view the Super Bowl spot below for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier is currently the first Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney Plus. It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and Winter Soldier would focus on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, while the former is confronted with resistance from the US government and its opposition to him against the Captain America cloak.

Directed by Kari Skogland from scripts written by showrunner Malcolm Spellman and Derek Kolstad, The Falcon and Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo and Wyatt Russell as John Walker / American agent. Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa and Noah Mills are cast in non-disclosed roles.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier will debut on Disney Plus in August 2020. Stay up to date with the latest news about the Disney Plus series with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

