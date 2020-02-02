View the Super Bowl Halftime Show from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira and what Twitter says about it

While millions of viewers have tuned in to the Super bowl to see how the San Francisco 49ers compete against the Chiefs of Kansas City, one thing is certain that people will talk all week Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance.

The pair came on stage on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with a double show that celebrates women and the Latino community, as this is the first time two Latina women – J.Lo is Puerto Rican , Shakira is Colombian – heads the 12 minute show. It was also the first halftime show produced by Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

<noscript><iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/pILCn6VO_RU"></noscript>

Shakira rocked a short sparkling red mini by Dundas and started the performance with ‘She Wolf’, flanked by an army of dancers, before she picked up a guitar and rocked to ‘Empire’. The singer then tied herself up with a giant rope before she started ‘Whenever, Where’, before Bad Bunny accompanied her on stage to do a little ‘I Like It’.

It was then time for her to really shake her body to “not lie to hips,” while fireworks went to the rhythm.

J.Lo – Versace rocking – then stepped on a pole, pulled off her dress and roared “Jenny from the Block” before being surrounded by male backup dancers with walking sticks and leather skirts who came to her for “Get Right.” “She then stepped back on the pole and pulled some very impressive” Hustlers “movements while the green lasers started to launch her in” Waiting for tonight “.

That was followed by dance breaks for ‘Booty’ and ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’, before she returned to the microphone for ‘On the floor’. Her daughter Emme then started singing “Let’s Get Loud” when a group of young female dancers came to stand with them on stage, with Shakira on the drums. The two women danced together, had separate dance breaks with their dancers, and joined together to take everything home.

This is what Hollywood says more about the performance in general (we will update as more come in):

ASTONISHING!! She crushed it ABSOLUTELY! Wow, that was so much fun!

I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @ JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx

– Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) 3 February 2020

. @JLo and @shakira and all special guests were so incredible !!! What a nice halftime show, I danced and smiled all the time. What a powerful sexy women !!!! On camera and off !!!!! I love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl

– Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

My sister @JLo DEADLY HALFTIME !!! Dope …

– Ja Rule (@jarule) 3 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/mBKHuGEUHc

– Y O E Y O N A S (@joejonas) 3 February 2020

Yes! Halftime was JOY !!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo all that is yes ❤️😍❤️

– P! Nk (@ Pink) February 3, 2020

ALRIGHT !!!!!! now THAT was a GLOBAL Super Bowl halftime performance !!!!!! WONDERFUL WE HAVE IT AWESOME! CONGRATS @JLo, @shakira and the entire ensemble AND CREW !!!!!! -KU #SuperBowlLIV

– Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) 3 February 2020

I have officially died. @JLo is the hottest woman who lives. Death. Death. Death. #SuperBowl

– Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) 3 February 2020

They have fun !!!! Yesssssss !!! That was a peace show !!!!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!!!! Their energy just gave me energy !!! Fan girling for sure !!! #SuperBowl

– Khloé (@khloekardashian) 3 February 2020

How special to have this moment with your daughter? #SuperBowl

– Khloé (@khloekardashian) 3 February 2020

Shakira and J Lo both did incredible in my opinion! But can we talk about how both women don’t get older at all! I am fascinated by their dances and their stage performances. Wow!! Congratulations #SuperBowl

– Khloé (@khloekardashian) 3 February 2020

OMGGGGGG @JLo looks soooooo great! 🔥

– Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 3 February 2020

OMG @shakira !!!!! she looks so beautiful!

– Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 3 February 2020

This naughty woman is holding it for us all !!! @JLo is Killin it! # SuperBowl2020

– Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) 3 February 2020

YAASS @JLo CLOSE IT! #SHESBAD # SuperBowl2020 🥰🙆🏾‍♀️💖

– Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) 3 February 2020

That was amazing!!!

– Justin Tranter (@justtranter) 3 February 2020

Omg, I danced completely with them. Omg fuck yaaaaaaa

– Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) 3 February 2020

Fucking great halftime show #SuperBowlLIV

– Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) 3 February 2020

Amen pic.twitter.com/EESjgRUW99

– Lorene Scafaria (@LoreneScafaria) 3 February 2020

What could be more American than this country’s immigrant culture on stage in the Super Bowl rest time show?

– Dan Rather (@DanRather) 3 February 2020

If, after watching this mid-term show, you are against immigration and think that Latinos are invaders … go to a boring, rhythmless hell. Really.

Hispanics are Americans and make America great.

Take it! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

– Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) 3 February 2020

JLO sang on stage with her daughter and just made me cry? SPECIAL MOMENTS AND DAUGHTER MOMENTS AND MEMORY ❤️❤️❤️

– Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) 3 February 2020

Omg as if @JLo wasn’t enough her baby girl sings 😍😍😍

– Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) 3 February 2020

Everyone says: “Thanks Shakira, thanks Jlo”

– Chantel Jeffries (@ChantelJeffries) 3 February 2020