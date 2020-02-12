View the Premiere Episode Of ESSENCE’s Behind Bridal Bliss Series: Groom Takes Bride’s Last Name

You may remember the beautiful wedding photos of Sean and Simone when they appeared in our Bridal Bliss column last year … but did you know that Sean made the well-considered decision to take his wife’s last name?

In the series premiere of our new series, Behind Bridal Bliss, we start with a couple from New York who married on a vast estate in Poconos, PA and amazed us with their black, white and gold color scheme. Even better – they hired all Black sellers to realize their dream wedding.

As the couple led us through their dream wedding day, we got a better understanding of why Sean chose to become Wellington. This love story is one for the books.

View our very first episode of Behind Bridal Bliss with Sean and Simone.

