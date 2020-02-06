View the official ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Red Carpet Livestream now

The celebration of excellence among black women is endless here at Black Girl Magic headquarters and this year we bring you even closer to our ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards with a little help from a familiar face that is certainly no stranger to success from both behind as for the Hollywood cameras.

Actor, producer and TV personality Terrence J takes part in the 13th annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday, February 6 as the official host of our red carpet live stream. As with any year, the red carpet livestream will take you straight to the carpet, where a who’s who from the entertainment industry will stop before entering the award ceremony.

View the live stream below:

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fessence%2Fvideos%2F138811420566335%2F&show_text=1&width=560" width="560" height="426" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

This year’s prizes are hosted by award-winning musician, actress and co-host of The Talk, Eve. 202 awards include: EMMY Award-winning actress Niecy Nash; DGA-nominated director Melina Matsoukas; actress Lashana Lynch; and the pioneering cast of Pose together with co-executive producer Janet Mock.

The 2020 ESSENCE BlackWomen In Hollywood Awards are presented by Ford and sponsored by AT&T Humanity of Connection, Coca-Cola, Geico, Hulu, L’Oréal Paris, McDonald’s and Netflix.

