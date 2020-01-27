View the memorable weight loss transformations from the biggest loser

The biggest loser results in the biggest transformations.

Almost four years after the reality show came out of the sky, a new version comes to the USA Network with more stories about weight loss and inspiration.

Presented by Bob Harper, the show offers participants the opportunity to practice, make smart food choices and lead a healthier lifestyle. But it appears that losing weight is only part of the journey for these brave participants.

“The show taught me to find my voice,” season 14 winner and motivational speaker Danni Allen shared with E! News exclusively for the premiere. “The knowledge I have gained is remarkable. It’s not about counting calories and going to the gym. It’s really about making a lifestyle change.”

The supporter of Planet Fitness went on: “I don’t think the scales tell you anything other than your relationship with gravity. It doesn’t tell you what you’re worth or anything. The show helped me realize that the scales don’t tell me what can I do. .”

Regarding season six winner Michelle Aguilar, her journey to lose weight also included an emotional component with which she can lead her best life today.

“Being emotionally healthy is just as important to me as being physically healthy,” the proud mother shared with us. “It’s hard to be open and vulnerable, but that’s what keeps me healthy on the inside.”

As we prepare for another memorable season of The Biggest Loser, you look back on just a few faces that have not only transformed their bodies but have inspired the country.

NBC

Bill Germanakos



After dropping more than 100 pounds in the course of a few months, the season began to give four winner in his spare time spin lessons.

NBC

Allen Smith



The fireman dropped no less than 116 pounds during his run in the show. That was about 35 percent of his total body weight.

NBC

Rebecca Meyer



She took home $ 100,000 for almost half her height. Rebecca lost 139 pounds during her trip on the competition show.

NBC

Michelle Aguilar



Starting season six off at 242 pounds, Michelle fell to 132 in a surprisingly short time.

NBC

Danny Cahill



He clocked at 430 pounds in season eight, and was less than 200 pounds shortly before the show ended.

NBC

Olivia Ward



Olivia went from 261 to 132 pounds in season 11 of the hit NBC program.

NBC

Hannah Ward



Just like her twin sister, Hannah’s progress was great. She lost 120 pounds during the show.

NBC

Abby Rike



After the death of her husband, son and young daughter in a car accident, Rike decided to make a dramatic change. She lost 100 pounds in total, almost half her body weight.

NBC

Shay Sorrells



Starting with season eight as the biggest contestant the show had ever seen was not easy, but she managed to lose an impressive 172 pounds.

Chris Haston / NBC; Trae Patton / NBC

Danni Allen



During season 14, the beloved participant of Jillian Michaels started her journey to the show with 258 pounds. They would weigh at £ 137 on final night

NBC

Rachel Frederickson



The 24-year-old fell from 260 pounds to 105 and lost nearly 60 percent of her body weight.

The biggest loser returns on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. on the US network.

(E! And USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 o’clock