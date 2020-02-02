View The Epic Final Trailer For Disney’s Live Action ‘Mulan’

Disney has released the last trailer for Mulan after a TV spot that was broadcast during Super Bowl LIV.

The Mulan movie with live action is going to be a bit different than the recent Disney remakes with live action. The biggest change is that the live action Mulan will contain the iconic songs from the animation film from 1998 as part of the orchestral score of the remake. The Mulan live action will also not contain Mushu, despite some rumors that there would be an updated version.

So far, the released images have teased the epic scale of the live-action version. Earlier this week, Disney released a Mulan TV spot, which was just broadcast during Super Bowl LIV. With the Mulan TV spot broadcast during the big game, the last trailer of the film is now available online. You can view the latest trailer for Mulan from Disney below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-eFm–k21c (/ embed)

– Mulan (@DisneysMulan) 2 February 2020

What do you think of the Mulan live images we have seen so far? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for Disney’s Mulan:

When the emperor of China issues a decree requiring one man per family to serve in the imperial army to defend the country against northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the oldest daughter of an honored warrior, replaces her ailing father. Disguised as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested at every step and must use her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation … and a proud father.

Directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek, Disney’s Mulan Yifei Liu plays as Mulan; Donnie Yen as commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the emperor.

Disney’s Mulan will be released in the cinema on March 27, 2020.

Source: YouTube Twitter

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

Ryden Scarnato

Ryden’s affection for all things DC, Marvel and Star Wars has led him to entertainment journalism at Heroic Hollywood as a news editor.