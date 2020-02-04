View the Epic Everything will be fine Drag Performance

“Why doesn’t anyone ever mention my really beautiful drag scene,” Josh Thomas, star and creator of Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, early in a recent interview. Now we are going to bring it up.

Above you will get an exclusive taste of Thomas in drag from the Thursday 6 February episode of Everything’s Gonna Be Ok entitled ‘West African Giant Black Millipedes’.

In the episode Nicholas (Thomas) organizes a dinner for Alex (Adam Faison) best friends and things alternate and end with a drag show. Meanwhile, Matilda (Kayla Cromer) goes to her first high school party with one goal in mind and Genevieve (Maeve Press) and her friends are excited in the name of justice.

Thomas joked that he looked Ted Bundy in the scene, but this writer suggested more like Adele.

“I think you’re trying to say I’m really good and talented,” laughed Thomas. “I wouldn’t do it twice; I’ll tell you. It’s not easy.”

Thomas said the entire process took “so long”.

“My corset broke the first time I jumped off the piano and then it tore,” he said. “And while the shooting continues, the corset falls further and further into my body. At the end it’s just broken, and then just around my ass. I wasn’t good at it. You know what I mean? I’m not getting next Drag superstar. “

However, if RuPaul’s Drag Race is looking for more celebrities for the recently announced star version, Thomas is ready. “Let me stand on it,” he said.

“The crew was surprisingly professional. I was a little worried that all the men of the crew would lose their minds a little, but they were all surprisingly professional … I thought they might see how beautiful I was and get all the skill , “Thomas laughed.

Watch the show ‘Don’t leave me like this’ in the video above.

Everything is well broadcasted Thursday, 8:30 PM on free form.