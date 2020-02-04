View the deleted scene of the Baron Zemo auction of Captain America: Civil War

A deleted Captain America: Civil War with Baron Zemo has surfaced online.

Last week, the Infinity Saga box set from Marvel Studios offered fans a peek into a deleted Captain America: Civil War scene in which Baron Zemo retrieved the Hydra diary in an alternative way. While Captain America: Civil War’s theatrical cut saw Baron Zemo steal someone’s diary through torture, the alternative scene showed the villain picking up the book at an auction after killing the other attendees.

Now the alternative Captain America: Civil War scene has popped up online and offers fans a glimpse of some additional Hydra artifacts designed for the winter soldier. You can view the deleted Captain America: Civil War scene in the post below!

CIVIL WAR – Zemo at the Auction House (Deleted Scene from Infinity Saga Box Set) (1:38) from marvelstudios

Daniel Brühl will repeat his role as Baron Zemo in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier of Marvel Studios, which debuts exclusively on Disney Plus in August 2020. Directed by Kari Skogland from scripts written by showrunner Malcolm Spellman and Derek Kolstad, The Falcon and Winter Soldier plays Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo and Wyatt Russell as John Walker / US Agent. Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa and Noah Mills are cast in non-disclosed roles.

Here is the official summary for Captain America: Civil War:

Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” finds Steve Rogers who leads the newly formed Avengers team in their ongoing efforts to protect humanity. But after another incident involving the Avengers leads to additional damage, the political pressure to install a system of accountability, led by a governing body to oversee and manage the team. The new status quo breaks the Avengers, resulting in two camps – one led by Steve Rogers and his desire for the Avengers to remain free to defend humanity without government interference, and the other after the surprising decision of Tony Stark to support government supervision and accountability.

Directed by Anthony Russo & Joe Russo from a script written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, Captain America: Civil War stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman , Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Emily VanCamp, Tom Holland, Frank Grillo, William Hurt and Daniel Brühl.

Captain America: Civil War is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD.

Source: Reddit

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe