View the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 SAG Awards

Awards season is well on its way!

An example: tonight are the most important 2020 SAG Awards. That means that all your favorite A-listers flock to the Shrine Auditorium and the Expo Hall in Los Angeles to celebrate the best acting performance of the past year.

That’s why we turn to social media to capture what our favorite stars are doing before, during and after the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. We are talking about the best Instagrams and Twitpics from houses of celebrities, limousines and more (and we have them all for you below).

So far we have both seen The Acts Joey King and Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton posing with puppies while getting glamorous. And let’s not start on Stranger Things star David Harbor‘s hilarious Instagram story for the red carpet!

Fortunately these are not the only moments behind the scenes that we have discovered online. As usual, E! has completed all the BTS moments of the biggest celebrity accounts – and we’ll add more all through the night.

Now, the moment you’ve been waiting for, the Instagrams and Twitpics of the 2020 SAG Awards:

View the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, January 19 at 8:00 PM. ET / 17:00 PT on TNT and TBS.