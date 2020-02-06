View: Students of the University of Texas who organize Funeral for a Fish wins the internet

In the video, which was shared by the students, the fish appears to have been put in a box made from a pencil box.

Video grab.

(Credit balance: twitter / @echo n.)

In what can be called a heart-warming incident, some students from the University of Texas organized a funeral for a fish called Loompa! The funeral witnessed a good turnout of people from the entire dormitory and photos, and videos of the same winning hearts on social media.

In the video, which was shared by the students, the fish appears to have been put in a box made from a pencil box. The “coffin” is then carried by four students, after which the fish is cremated.

rip loompa pic.twitter.com/dZkfWpUKRw

– christin (@chrispingarcia) 2 February 2020

In the one-minute and 42-second video clip, viewed around 25,000 times, many students can be gathered for the funeral.

today my dormitory had a funeral for a fish. Longhorns are a different breed. pic.twitter.com/UpIHilyylx

– ultrasound. (@echonattinger) 2 February 2020

Another video was posted in the same chain, where a group of students can be seen singing in honor of Loompa.

pic.twitter.com/0PV8jgNq8k

– christin (@chrispingarcia) 2 February 2020

According to a report from The Indian Express, students also prepare speeches, solemn music, and a eulogy for the silver carp’s funeral.

The report added that the event was organized by the first-year students in honor of the life of Loompa, who died in January this year. People were asked to dress in black, what many did as seen in the video, and bring “respect and tears” to the beloved fish.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.