View: Rakhi Sawant travels to China to kill ‘Coronavirus’ with her fellow passengers

While the world is struggling to fight the corona virus outbreak, it seems an easy task for Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant to eradicate the fatal virus.

The actor was often in the spotlight because of her controversial and bizarre comments, including her social media content. The trend has been maintained and the actor has reappeared for her latest video about a visit to China to ‘kill corona virus’.

Sound absurd? Well, that’s exactly it.

In a viral video on her Instagram she saw Rakhi in a flight and wearing a ‘Chinese’ brown cap when she made a selfie video.

She started by saying that she was traveling to China to kill “all coronavirus.”

She aimed her camera at her fellow passengers and implied that they were her “many warriors” and together they would wipe out the deadly virus.

“Let’s go to China and kill the virus,” she said, speaking to her fellow passenger, who seemed to agree with her.

She eventually turned to PM Modi and urged him to “pray for her” and since then “nobody gets sick.”

She even stated that she has ordered some “special medicines from NASA” that will help her in her business.

As she repeated her goal of constantly visiting China, a flight attendant interrupted her with the request to “switch off the device.”

Rakhi even immediately introduced the hostess to the public and ended her video during the flight by saying, “She’s trying to stop me from fighting for the case.”

After her landing, however, she again registered her surroundings while trying to pronounce Chinese words. The clip also revealed a crowd of people walking into the building with masks on their faces.

China struggling with the virus reported 64 extra fatalities – one day high – of the new corona virus on Tuesday, raising the toll to 425, with more than 20,000 infections throughout the country.

